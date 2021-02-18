Arnhold LLC Sells 5,295 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arnhold LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $480.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,782. The stock has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $494.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.