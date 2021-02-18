Arnhold LLC Sells 63,649 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arnhold LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,649 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,149,090. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

