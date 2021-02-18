Arnhold LLC Sells 900,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Arnhold LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.22% of GoPro worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in GoPro by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GoPro by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 149,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

