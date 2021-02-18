Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.