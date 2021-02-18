ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.37 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

