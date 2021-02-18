ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,118.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,878.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,685.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.