Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.81. 397,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,466,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

