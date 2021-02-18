Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASHTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $219.90 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $225.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

