ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 23.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $587.58 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $608.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $246.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

