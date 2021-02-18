AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 16,687 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $440,203.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,918.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $848,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,545 shares of company stock worth $7,539,913. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,248.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

