Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGO stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

