Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AGO stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.
About Assured Guaranty
