ASTA (ASTA) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. ASTA has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASTA token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASTA has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00372535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00059866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00085111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00082699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00437043 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,542.01 or 0.85896761 BTC.

ASTA Token Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,434,801 tokens. ASTA’s official website is www.astaplatform.com

ASTA Token Trading

