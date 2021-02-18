AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

