ASX Limited (ASX.AX) (ASX:ASX) Insider Damian Roche Acquires 4,000 Shares

ASX Limited (ASX.AX) (ASX:ASX) insider Damian Roche acquired 4,000 shares of ASX Limited (ASX.AX) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$70.57 ($50.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$282,276.00 ($201,625.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$83.42.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $1.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. ASX Limited (ASX.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.81%.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

