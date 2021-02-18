Atheios Achieves Market Cap of $39,462.76 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Atheios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $39,462.76 and approximately $23.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,064.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,946.37 or 0.03738395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00441125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $710.45 or 0.01364558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00494978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.20 or 0.00467107 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00330300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00028963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,028,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,898,142 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.