Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Athene worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Athene by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,285,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 432,218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Athene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Athene by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 596,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATH stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. On average, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

