Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.55. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 211,296 shares traded.

Separately, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.71 million and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.