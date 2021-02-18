Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

