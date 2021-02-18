Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $258.72

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $258.72 and last traded at $258.25, with a volume of 60919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

