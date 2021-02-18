AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Down 7.4%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.09 and last traded at $37.09. Approximately 11,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 153,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $388.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in AudioEye by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

