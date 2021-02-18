Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Achieves $53.05 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $53.05 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00380187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00079615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00085339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00084226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.00434718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,566.31 or 0.86251276 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

