Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Achieves $361.29 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Augur has a market capitalization of $361.29 million and approximately $52.05 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $32.84 or 0.00063944 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.82 or 0.00827082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00037501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.81 or 0.04913572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Augur (REP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

