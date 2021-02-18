Aurora Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Aurora has a total market cap of $31.96 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00870205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00031166 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.39 or 0.05054339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

