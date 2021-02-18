Australian United Investment Company Limited (AUI.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:AUI)

Australian United Investment Company Limited (AUI.AX) (ASX:AUI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14.

Australian United Investment Company Limited (AUI.AX) Company Profile

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

