Australian United Investment Company Limited (AUI.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:AUI)

Australian United Investment Company Limited (AUI.AX) (ASX:AUI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a 50 day moving average of A$7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14.
Australian United Investment Company Limited (AUI.AX) Company Profile
