AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.78

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.78 and traded as high as C$29.89. AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) shares last traded at C$27.86, with a volume of 374,515 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACQ shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

