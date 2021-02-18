Autodesk (ADSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $302.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average of $264.90. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

