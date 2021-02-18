Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $899.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $302.52 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 157.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.90.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

