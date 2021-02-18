Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.5% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.27. 6,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,953. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.