Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $603,125.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00380187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00079615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00085339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00084226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.00434718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,566.31 or 0.86251276 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

