Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.71

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $8.90. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 1,048,118 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

