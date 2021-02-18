Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Reaches $420.62 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Avalanche has a market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $420.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $38.43 or 0.00075100 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00416606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00058867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00083453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00081579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.00414549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00028023 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00175986 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.