Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce sales of $142.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $111.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $630.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $632.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $771.62 million, with estimates ranging from $755.88 million to $787.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $171.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -267.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.42. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.72, for a total transaction of $4,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 784,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,314,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,237 shares of company stock worth $36,277,662 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.