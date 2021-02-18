Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires Shares of 89,397 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.47% of Turning Point Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

