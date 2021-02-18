Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $166.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.87. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $166.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

