Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,093.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,035.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,021.74. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

