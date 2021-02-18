Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 611 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,605.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $337.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

