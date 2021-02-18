Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 50,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,216,000.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

