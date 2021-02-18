Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105,271 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $270.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $732.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

