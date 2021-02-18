Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.27% of InMode worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of InMode by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

