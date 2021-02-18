Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.06% of PRA Health Sciences worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $137.88. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

