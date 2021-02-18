Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.09% of Landstar System worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $154.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.