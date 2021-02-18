Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 2.35% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,329,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,626,000 after acquiring an additional 154,219 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 706,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 607,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194,924 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 360,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

