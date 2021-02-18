Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,006 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,482,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,272 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17,222.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

