Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sony by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sony by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sony by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Sony by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

