Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $3.98 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.22% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $129.01.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,173 shares of company stock valued at $51,923,962 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

