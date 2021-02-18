Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $4.35 Million Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.08% of TCF Financial worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after acquiring an additional 76,057 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 244,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCF stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

