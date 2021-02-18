Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.89.

FLT stock opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $325.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.17 and a 200-day moving average of $254.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

