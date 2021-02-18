Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in LKQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LKQ by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

