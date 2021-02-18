Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,659 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

KMI stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 302.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

