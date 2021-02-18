Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.35% of Ebix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 81,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,453,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.70.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

